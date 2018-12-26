Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Celebrate Xmas 1 Day Late With Her Kids & Family: The Reason Why Revealed

Of course the queen of Christmas music isn’t skipping out on Santa day! A day late to the party, holiday festivities are in full swing between Gwen Stefani, her kids, family and Blake Shelton…here’s why, and see the party pics!

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, are still making it feel like Christmas a day after the holiday has passed! Through a series of festive Instagram Story pictures and videos, Gwen revealed that she’s celebrating Christmas on Dec. 26 with Blake, her family, and three sons Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4. “Merry Christmas! Hi guys we’re celebrating our Christmas today,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer said in a video of her relatives donning Santa suits. She also took a selfie with her eldest son, as you can see above, and Blake even got some screen time! The country singer flaunted his kitchen skills on Gwen’s Instagram Story, as he flipped over a bacon-wrapped delicacy and removed a pasta dish from the oven. “I’m probably going to say this wrong and I don’t give a sh*t — Timpeno [how he pronounced it] pasta dome!” an enthusiastic Blake says in one of the videos. But most adorable of all was Blake’s place setting on the family table — see it below!

We learned that Gwen’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, the father to her children, was the reason behind the delayed Christmas. “Gavin was so bummed he wouldn’t be seeing the boys over Christmas that he begged Gwen for some time with them, and she agreed,” a source close to Gavin EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Things had gotten so contentious between them with the custody battle, and she wanted to end the hostilities. Plus, she always wants what’s best for the boys, and they love spending time with their dad.” The parents, who filed for divorce in 2015, were reportedly “going to meditation” because they didn’t “agree on custody and the time the kids are spending with each of them,” per a September report from E! News. Fast forward three months, and Gavin was thrilled they agreed on how to split up holiday time.

“As soon as Gwen agreed” to the lead singer of Bush spending Christmas with his sons, “Gavin hopped on a flight to LA,” our source continues. “And even though he’s only going to be in town for a couple of days it’s worth every minute because he gets to see his kids,” our source explains. Leading up to Dec. 25, he planned to “take the boys out for a British roast dinner and give them their presents to open.” But he was especially ecstatic because it had gone “from being what he was expecting to be a sad and miserable Christmas to one that’s full of happiness and love.” Everyone got their happy ending!

This isn’t the only time Blake and Gwen spent holiday time together, as they were spotted heading to church with Gwen’s sons on Dec. 23! We’re hardly surprised, seeing that they just released a music video together for the ultimate ode to the holidays, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” At her family party, the pop star revealed she’s heading to Las Vegas after today’s Christmas celebration, where she’ll be performing at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from Dec. 27 until New Year’s Eve!