Gabrielle Union Cuddles Newborn Baby Kaavia During 1st Xmas As A Mom — Adorable Pic

Consider your heart melted! This photo of Gabrielle Union and her newborn daughter Kaavia James cuddling up on Christmas is too cute for words. Take a look!

Gabrielle Union, 46, and Dwyane Wade, 36, welcomed their daughter to the world on Nov. 7, just in time for the holiday season! The new mom posted a precious mother/daughter pic to Instagram on Dec. 25, marking her very first Christmas with her little one, Kaavia James. “The blessed gift that keeps on giving,” she captioned the sweet shot. “Merry Christmas! To everyone feeling alone, scared, unsafe, unsure, without hope… hang on. Hang on. You are loved and you are not alone. Been there, hold on. Love and Light to all.”

The actress couldn’t have looked happier with her baby girl! In the gorgeous shot, she was cuddled up to Kaavia, both of them wearing white with their eyes closed. Gabrielle hugged her daughter close with a big smile on her face, the new mom looking entirely at peace and oh so comfortable with her baby girl. Kaavia was just as sweet sleeping in a teeny white outfit. Even though she’s only been around for less than two months, the newborn is no stranger to sweet selfies with her mom. She even has her own Instagram account.

And her own hashtag! Thanks to her funny facial expressions, the little one has become known as Shady Baby. Her parents are always coming up with funny captions to describe her. We can’t get enough!

Kaavia looks exactly like Dwyane, and although we have yet to see a father/daughter shot of the two celebrating Christmas together, he shared one of them the night before. “I prayed for moments like this,” he said, holding his sleeping daughter beneath blue skies.

So sweet! Merry Christmas to these adorable new parents and their baby girl.