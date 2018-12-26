Emily Ratajkowski Smolders In Sexy Topless Photo After Christmas — See Gorgeous Pic

Holy hotness! Emily Ratajkowski just posted what just might be her sexiest selfie to date. See the new pic here!

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, is never afraid to bare all, and her latest topless selfie is almost too hot to handle. The A-list model shared the new snapshot to her Instagram on Dec. 26, and it’s jaw-dropping to say the least. In the photo, Emily shows off her curves with nothing but her hands covering her bare breasts. Her fingers are adorned with a number of gorgeous rings, and Em’s smoldering beauty look was not to be ignored. The star had lashes for days, and her plump lips had a clear layer of gloss on top. Her brown locks fell loose around her shoulders, with just a few strands falling in front of her face. She looked STUNNING!

Emily is really heating up the holidays this year, and just one day before her sexy topless selfie, the model shared another unbelievably sexy photo that showed off her perfect figure. The Welcome Home star wore a black bikini from her very own swimwear line, Inamorata, and its thong-cut gave a clear view of her perky cheeks. Emily was looking hot hot hot!

If you’re wondering how Emily is spending the holiday season, well she revealed all of her big plans! Unsurprisingly, she is spending them with her hubby and film producer, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31. The pair are enjoying some fun in the sun on a gorgeous tropical vacation! Now that’s one way to spend the holiday. Before the trip, Emily revealed in an interview that they would be whisking away her parents on the trip as well, so we can only imagine how that went! The model predicted it would be “really interesting,” during a November interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, so we’ll keep you posted should she give any updates!

See Emily’s latest sexy selfie above! The model consistently whips out jaw-dropping looks, but this one just might be her best yet!