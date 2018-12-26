See Pic
Diddy Celebrates Xmas With Twins Jessie & D’Lila, 12, 6 Weeks After Mom, Kim Porter, 47 Dies — Pic

Diddy twins Christmas pic
Shutterstock
Sean Combs hosted a memorial gathering in memory of his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter where he was surrounded by friends and family after her sudden passing. The music mogul posted a tribute to the mother of his children who passed away suddenly this past week saying, "For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you, I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S--T!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.''
Kim Porter and Guests 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Jun 2017
Christian Combs and Kim Porter, Arrivals Tom Ford show, Arrivals, Fall Winter 2018, New York Fashion Week, USA - 08 Feb 2018
Music mogul Sean Combs and his family sit front and show their support for his three daughters twins D'Lila and Jessie plus Chance at the Swarovski Childrens' fashion collection runway show during Kids Fashion Week
It’s his daughters’ first Christmas without their mom, but Diddy and their older brother Quincy made sure they had a wonderful time.

Diddy, 49, and his twin girls Jessie and D’Lila, 12, are still mourning the loss of his ex-girlfriend and their mom,  Kim Porter, who tragically died on Nov. 15 at the age of 47. But that didn’t mean that the single dad couldn’t bring a smile to his daughters’ faces over Christmas. Diddy, who is helping his children adjust to life without their mom, posted a beautiful holiday photo on Twitter, showing his girls hugging him in front of their massive Christmas tree on Dec. 24. Diddy captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas to you and yours.”

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Kim’s oldest son Quincy Brown posted a photo of him with his sisters, surrounded by open gifts on Christmas Day. The 27-year-old wrote, “They ask me what I do and who I do it for @the_combs_twins.” Over on their own Instagram page the girls shared a special holiday message with their 203K followers. Sitting in front of the family’s Christmas tree, they introduced themselves as the “Combs twins” and said in a joint message, “We just want to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays. Hope you have an amazing day. Peace.”

Diddy has made no secret of the fact that he’s struggled to come to terms with the sudden death of the woman he has described as “more than” his soulmate. Three days after Kim was found dead in her Los Angeles home, Diddy broke his silence on Nov. 18, sharing a clips on his social media pages of an interview they gave to Essence magazine when she was pregnant with their twins.

He wrote, “For the last three days I’ve been trying to wake up out of this nightmare. But I haven’t. I don’t know what I’m going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I’m going to pay tribute to you, I’m going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship.” Diddy, who also had son Christian Combs, 20, with Kim, added, “We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE SOME OTHER S***!! And I miss you so much. Super Black Love.”