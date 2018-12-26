Diane Kruger: 1st Look At Daughter 7 Wks. After New Mom, 42, Welcomed Baby With Norman Reedus

Ladies and gentleman, we’ve got a glimpse! Almost two months after he and Diane welcomed their baby girl, Norman shared the little one’s first pic. Take a look!

Diane Kruger, 42, just celebrated her first Christmas as a mom! She and Norman Reedus, 49, welcomed their baby girl back in November, and while they have yet to announce their daughter’s name, she was featured in a sweet Dec. 25 Instagram post. “A lot to be thankful for this year. This one especially. Love u Diane Mingus @helenachristensen,” Norman captioned the shot, shouting out his girlfriend, 19-year-old son and ex. “Happy family.” And as if the caption wasn’t sweet enough, the father/daughter picture he posted along with it was too cute.

In this first look at Norman and Diane’s baby, the little one was wearing a striped onesie and had a binky in her mouth while she gripped her dad’s finger in her teeny tiny hand. Aw! While The Walking Dead star has experienced fatherhood before, this is Diane’s first child. It was so amazing to see the actress flaunting a baby bump earlier this year. If she hadn’t revealed her bare belly in August when her shirt flew up as she hailed a taxi, we never would have believed that she carried this baby herself, though. That’s because she stepped out one month after the little one was born and looked unreal!

The new mom stunned at a Versace fashion show on Dec. 2, sporting a colorful minidress on the red carpet that cinched in at the waist with an oversized belt. Her long legs were on full display. Talk about bouncing back!

Diane revealed that she and Norman had a baby girl a couple of weeks before this adorable photo reveal, mentioning in an interview that “she” was very little. But what have they named her? Only time will tell!