Kenya Moore’s Husband, Dwyane Wade & Other Hollywood Dads With Their Adorable Babies

These famous fathers couldn’t be cuter with their little ones! From Marc Daly to Dwyane Wade, take a look at celeb dads’ sweetest moments with their sons and daughters.

As much as we love seeing celebrity mommas with their mini-mes, there’s something super sweet about famous dads doting on their babies! Dwyane Wade, 36, has been doing that a lot lately since he and his wife Gabrielle Union, 46, welcomed their baby girl Kaavia James in November. Not only did he gets his daughter’s name tattooed onto his shoulders before she was born via a surrogate, but he’s also been spotted in so many sweet moments with the little one. From kissing her to playing with her little feet, the NBA player is clearly loving these early days with Kaavia. And who could blame him? She is adorable and already has so much personality!

Marc Daly also welcomed a baby last month. When his wife, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, 47, was forced to undergo an emergency C-section after suffering from preeclampsia, Marc and the reality star welcomed a preemie baby. Brooklyn is so cute! And even though it took the couple awhile to release pics of their daughter’s face, Kenya posted a pic of Marc and Brooklyn on Dec. 12. The new dad was holding his baby girl, his back to the camera while she faced it. The little one was looking up with the sweetest of expressions.

Stars like Travis Scott, 26, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, welcomed babies for the very first time this year, while others like Kanye West, 41, and Tristan Thompson, 27, added to their brood.

But whether they’re new to the parenting game or they’ve been at this before, the gallery above has a look at our favorite famous fathers with their sons and daughters. Prepare to have your heart melted!