‘Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Snuggle In Xmas Pic Despite Living Separately

‘Teen Mom OG’ couple Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra proved they still love each other despite currently living in separate homes when they looked pretty cozy together in a sweet Christmas snapshot.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell, 26, didn’t hesitate to show off a snuggling photo with hubby Tyler Baltierra, 26, on Christmas despite the fact that they have been living in separate homes. The mom-of-three took to Instagram on Dec. 25 to share the sweet snapshot and express her gratitude and love for the father of her children. “I love you so much @tylerbaltierramtv thanks for blessing me with three beautiful girls and choosing me as your wife ❤️ I’m truly blessed by you! I love you!” her caption for the pic read. In the eye-catching photo, Catelynn and Tyler can be seen from the back with their arms around each other as they look out into a crowded outside area as snow falls.

In addition to the festive pic, Catelynn posted a video that showed off her Christmas presents from Tyler, two pairs of Christian Louboutin heels. “Yasssss!!! Thank you Hubby @tylerbaltierramtv you know me so well ❤️ 👠,” she captioned the video, which shows her opening separate boxes of the tan and black pairs of shoes.

Catelynn and Tyler’s holiday pic and gift videos may come as a surprise to some considering the recent struggles they’ve been through in their marriage. It was only a few weeks ago, in early Dec., that the parents revealed they are living apart from each other as they work on figuring out the future of their marriage. Their difficulties have been documented on the latest season of Teen Mom OG and they have also been open about their battles with mental health.

Although they decided to live apart for a while, Catelynn took to Instagram in a now-deleted post to squash divorce rumors and give the reasoning for their actions. “YES we are having a 30 day reflection time. NO we are not getting a divorce!” Catelynn wrote. “YES I know what I put him and Nova through when I left for treatment! He was AMAZING and supported me the whole time!”

Catelynn and Tyler are the parents to 9-year-old Carly, whose adoption was heavily documented on the first season of Teen Mom and three-year-old daughter, Nova. In Sept., they announced that they are expecting their third child.