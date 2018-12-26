Offset is spoiling Cardi like the queen she is! He dropped some major money on her this holiday season, & Cardi shared the pics to prove it. See them here!

Offset’s quest to win back Cardi B, 26, continues. The rapper spoiled his lady big time this holiday, with an array of gifts fit for a queen. The “Money” rapper took to Instagram on Dec. 26 to flaunt all of the fabulous gifts her estranged husband bought for her. One snap showed off a lavish array of designer stilettos, and in another, a display of glittering jewelry appeared. They say money can’t buy happiness, but can it rekindle a relationship?

Cardi is one lucky lady. Offset went ALL out with his Christmas gift selection, which featured a slew of sky-high price tags. The presents included six designer purses: two Chanel handbags, and four Hermès Birkin bags. Each pair of her new heels sported a Christian Louboutin label, and her new diamond bracelets, which she showed off in a video, sparkled brighter than the sun!

When he’s not busy playing Santa, Offset is gushing about how happy he is to be reunited with Cardi. His lady had us convinced things were over between them for good, thanks to a Dec. 4 video post, but then, we saw them reunite! The couple reunited in Puerto Rico just before Christmas, where Cardi had a show in San Juan at the Electric Holiday festival on December 21. Offset and Cardi were photographed riding a jet-ski together, as she wrapped her arms around his waist. Then, two days later, Offset made it clear how thrilled he was to be back with his lady, and the mother to their baby, Kulture. He posted a video to Instagram on December 23, where he showed off his best dance moves, while referencing his wedding anniversary… and Cardi’s private parts. He captioned the post, “P * * * * K N O C K E D M E O F F M Y F E E T B A B Y 9/20 M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S.”

Offset just made some major money moves! Judging from her Instagram posts, Cardi is smitten with her new gifts, and it’s nice to see this pair happy again.