Beyonce & JAY-Z’s Twins, 18 Mos. Look Adorable While All Bundled Up During NY Christmas Outing

Beyonce and JAY-Z’s 18-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir are getting so big! The entire Carter family, including Blue Ivy spent part of the Christmas holiday in a park in New York for a very special reason! See the adorable family photos!

Beyonce, 37, and JAY-Z, 49, have many talents, but, making babies is certainly one of them! Their 18-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir look adorable in rare, new photos from a family outing in New York on Christmas Day. The Carter’s, who were all bundled up for the east coast winter weather, spent part of their day at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park with other family members. They gathered with loved ones to show JAY’s mother, Hattie White the special present they had given her for Christmas — a bench at the park dedicated in her name, according to Daily Mail. SEE THE PHOTOS OF RUMI, SIR AND THE CARTER FAMILY HERE.

At 18 months, Rumi and Sir look like they’ve got their running legs ready. The twins could be seen standing up tall, as Bey held their hands. The little ones were dressed in cute winter jackets — Rumi with a pink fur jacket and Sir in an army green one with grey, fur trimming. Rumi wore dark printed leggings, while Sir donned dark pants and a blue hat. Both Rumi and Sir wore matching tan boots that were too cute.

The couple’s first child, Blue Ivy, 6, was also present on the family outing. The little fashionista rocked a long, pale pink coat with light fur on the hood. She sported sweats and sneakers and accessorized with a black hat. Blue, who had her dark hair long and down, looked festive with little red reindeer ears on her head.

Meanwhile, Bey and Jay were all smiles on their Christmas Day outing. Bey, who had her hair in sky high pigtails, wore an all white outfit, which included an oversized coat. Jay, on the other hand, kept his outfit causal with a long, grey peacoat and dark pants. He wore sneakers and a black baseball cap with a matching scarf.

The proud parents, who recently concluded their On The Run II tour, were photographed taking snaps of the twins posing with White on the bench they had gifted her. Other family members followed suit, as everyone was pictured gushing over the sweet moment!