Buy These 30 Amazing-Smelling Fragrances With Your Christmas Money — See New Scents

Looking for a great gift to give yourself with that holiday money you got? How about a sexy scent for 2019? See our favorite new fragrances below!



There are so many new fall and winter scents that you can splurge on thanks to your holiday gifts! Hopefully, you got some cash or gift cards to use on one of these great-smelling fragrances! One of the coolest things I’ve seen recently is the innovative Victoria’s Secret Brush-On Perfume. Love has notes of fresh juniper and apricot blush. Bombshell has notes of purple passion fruit, shangri-la peony and vanilla orchid. The gel formula glides on smoothly and each pen has up to 250 click-and-paint applications. Plus, it’s only $18.

The gorgeous Amo Ferragamo Limited Edition bottle is perfect for the holiday season. It’s black and gold bottle is simply stunning. It holds the classic scent with top notes of Italian bitter accord, blackcurrant and rosemary, middle notes of jasmine sambac, mate absolute and rhubarb. Finally, it has base notes of white vanilla Tahitensis absolute, ambrox, and sandalwood.

Likewise, the limited edition of Carolina Herrera’s Iconic GOOD GIRL scent is wrapped in a red velvet stiletto and contains a rich, jasmine scent. It’s gorgeous! Ulta has a TON of amazing fragrances including the beautiful MICHAEL KORS Wonderlust and Ariana Grande’s CLOUD, which is exclusive to Ulta.

Another one of my favorite recent scents is DKNY Stories. The fragrance is fresh, flirty and modern, like women who live in New York City. It has delicious notes of Pink Guava Mousse, Black Iris and Vanilla Bean. See 30 amazing scents to buy for the new year in the gallery attached above.