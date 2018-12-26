See Pic
Ben Simmons Raves Over Kendall Jenner’s Sexy Christmas Pic After They Spend Holiday Apart

Kendall Jenner’s rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons showed her some love on Dec. 26 when he left a flirty comment on the model’s attractive black and white Instagram pic.

Kendall Jenner, 23, and Ben Simmons, 22, left further clues that they’ve reconciled and are steadily dating again when the basketball player posted a flirty comment on the model’s Dec. 26 black and white Instagram pic. The pic shows a close-up of Kendall looking amazing on Christmas Eve and Ben couldn’t help but leave two drooling face emojis in response to the stunning snapshot.

Kendall and Ben have been pretty private about their on-again, off-again romance since first dating in the summer, so Ben’s public comment is a pretty good indication that they may be getting ready to take things to the next level. Although Kendall was romantically linked to Anwar Hadid, 19, after splitting from Ben at the end of the summer, she was quickly spotted with Ben again by the end of Oct. and even joined him for some of his home games with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kendall and Ben’s relationship seems to be looking better and better as the days go on and the upcoming New Year’s Eve holiday is another opportunity for them to be together. A source close to the couple previously told us that they do indeed plan on spending the holiday together. “Kendall & Ben are likely going to spend the New Year together instead of Christmas,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “He is in Boston for a game on Christmas Day and then heading west for a few games and will be playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 1. He has the day off for New Year’s Eve and they’ll be together Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.”

We’ll definitely update if more info about Kendall and Ben comes up. We’re happy for the duo and look forward to seeing how their relationship progresses from here!