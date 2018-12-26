’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Hospitalized On Xmas After Speculation She Split From Jay Smith

Ashley Martson spent her Christmas in a hospital bed, and the ’90 Day Fiancé’ star shared a heartbreaking message. But a report suggests that she had company from an unlikely visitor!

A lupus flare-up sent 90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson into the hospital on Christmas Eve, where she remained throughout Christmas Day. The TLC star, who’s a mother to two children, was devastated over the timing of the hospitalization. “If I could ask Santa for one gift it would be Good health,” she wrote in an Instagram Story that YouTube host and blogger John Yates reposted (below). “Being admitted on Christmas Eve and missing Christmas morning with my children is the worst. My strength is beginning to run out but I know God’s strength will pull me through.” She also updated her Instagram Story on Dec. 26 by writing, “Still here but starting to feel better,” along with a picture of her in a hospital bed and the caption #lupussucks.

The medical scare happened just a day after her husband, Jay Smith, confirmed that he created a secret Tinder account after one week of marriage on 90 Day Fiancé. During the Dec. 23 episode, Ashley explained that Jay was contacting a woman named “Paige,” whom she decided to investigate via a private message. The woman said she didn’t know Jay was married! Ashley then told the camera that her husband “admitted to everything,” and she had said to him, “We’re done.”

After the episode aired Jay’s infidelity, he posted to his Instagram Story, “It happens and it is what it is, I cannot go back in time and change the past. I can only create a brighter future and make up for whosoever heart I have broken.” Split rumors erupted on the same day since Ashley and Jay purged their Instagram feeds of one other’s pictures! Despite the drama, Jay posted an Instagram Story photo of him stationed by a hospital bed on Christmas day, according to In Touch Weekly. He didn’t show the face of who he was visiting, but the timing was certainly interesting.

And it appears that Ashley’s still reminiscing on her wedding day, which took place in Jay’s native Jamaica. After giving fans updates on her hospital stay on Dec. 26, she revealed throwback photos of the three wedding dresses she was debating between.