50 Cent Slams Floyd Mayweather & Accuses Boxer Of Copying Him: See Scathing Message

Floyd Mayweather’s tour of his luxury black car collection turned into the ultimate burn session. We’ve got 50 Cent’s brutal clap back to the boxer’s diss video towards him.

Boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr. has never been shy about flaunting his wealth. Be it his numerous private planes to his massive luxury car collection, Money is all about showing his riches. Even though his enemy 50 Cent thought he blocked the 41-year-old on Instagram, he got a taste of Floyd’s latest IG video were he was showing off all of his expensive whips and Fiddy was not impressed. “All Black Everything,” the billion dollar man wrote underneath the vid. “Trying to decide what I want to take for a spin…The Phantom, The Wraith, The Drophead, The Dawn, The Maybach or The 488 Ferrari.”

The post seemed to be in response to Fiddy — real name Curtis Jackson — posting photos of cars he bought himself for Christmas, including a white convertible Rolls Royce, a yellow Lamborghini Aventador Roadster and a black Ferrari 488. Fiddy came for Floyd in the comments section of his brag post about his rides, writing “I thought I blocked this n***a, see me wit white, now he going all black.”

“Now I’m going skittles on his ass all colors,” Curtis, 43, continued to flex. These two guys have been going at it for quite some time, but Floyd’s video seemed to be a direct hit at Fiddy posting just hours earlier about wanting to get a red Ferrari 488, which the boxing legend proved he already owns.

Fiddy then posted a response video to Floyd’s where he asked the Ferrari salesman what the date was and he responded Dec. 26. That caused the rapper to declare, “This is my Wednesday car, you’re only going to see me in this on Wednesdays,” as he fired up the engine. Then he took another swipe at Floyd in the caption, this time about his spelling issues. “What’s wrong with me, 😳oh sh*t how you spell we’dsday again f**k you Champ.” This feud is so darn petty….but at the same time incredibly entertaining.