Selena Gomez Is All Smiles As She Celebrates Christmas Eve With A Hike In Puma Gear: See Pic

Selena Gomez was all smiles ahead of the Christmas holiday, embracing her healthy lifestyle on a hike with friends!

We’ve seen Selena Gomez out and about with friends the last few days, truly looking happier and healthier than ever! The singer was most recently spotted on Christmas Eve on a hike with friends, rocking Puma gear, with a smile plastered on her face. Sel donned a ponytail and accessorized with circle-rimmed sunnies, a black and white Puma sweatshirt and black and white leggings. Her gal pal wore a LA Dodgers cap and a gray sweatsuit, and the two looked like they were enjoying the sunny LA day! Click here to see the pics!

This spotting comes after Selena resurfaced following a long stint in a treatment facility. The 26-year-old was hospitalized in early October due to issues related to her lupus, however, there, she reportedly suffered a breakdown entered herself into a clinic for her mental health. She was seen on social media for the first time since last week, enjoying a skiing and tubing trip to Big Bear with her friends. Since her return from rehab, HollywoodLife.com learned exclusively that she would not be making a return to social media. “Selena is not focusing any interest on returning to social media anytime soon. She knows she will have to return at some point but its going to be completely different and more promotional then anything else,” an insider revealed. “It has been a reassuring time for her to be away from it because it is just one less thing to worry about. The rabbit hole of negativity it brings is something she really doesn’t want to be a part of anymore. She wants to get to the end of the year with family and friends and be happy and healthy.”

We just love seeing Selena happier and healthier than ever!