Queen Elizabeth Wears Fuchsia Trim Coat & Feather Hat To Christmas Day Service: See Elegant Look

She’s not only the Queen of England, but the queen of fashion. See Queen Elizabeth II stroll up to the Christmas Day service in her lovely ensemble.

Queen Elizabeth II’s style gets better with each reigning year. The Queen of England, 92, dressed in a sensible double-breasted coat for the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, England, but still showed her penchant for cheery colors. The light grey color on the her coat served as the perfect backdrop to the fuchsia embroidery that ran along the edge! For an extra festive touch, the queen’s floral blouse peeked from underneath, and she donned a generous amount of plumage on her hat. See the outfit below!

Churchgoers and fellow royalty Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton also drew attention for their outfits on Dec. 25! As we’ve told you earlier today, the Duchess of Sussex wore all-black over her baby bump, and the Duchess of Cambridge took an opposite cue in a bright red coat! Get a close look at Meghan and Kate’s church outfits, here. You can also check out our gallery of the royal family celebrating Christmas above!

Of course, the queen’s annual Christmas address is just as anticipated as her holiday style! Continuing the tradition since 1952, the monarch’s speech was aired on Christmas day. After Brexit has created opposing sides within Parliament, the queen gave a special message about unity throughout the shifting times. “Through the many changes I have seen over the years, faith, family and friendship have been not only a constant for me but a source of personal comfort and reassurance,” she said from Buckingham Palace’s drawing room, recorded on Dec. 12.

“Even with the most deeply held differences, treating the other person with respect and as a fellow human being is always a good first step towards greater understanding,” she continued. The queen wore an Angela Kelly cocktail dress and gold Scarab brooch, a gift from the Duke of Edinburgh in 1966, for the broadcast.