Kylie Jenner Vs. Khloe Kardashian: Who’s Cuter Twinning With Their Baby Girl For Xmas Eve Bash?

It’s Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian’s first Christmas as moms, & both of the ladies were twinning in sparkles with their baby girls at their holiday party!

We love a good twinning moment, and this one is extra special! Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both looked stunning in bright white and silver sparkles at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party with their baby girls, Stormi and True, on their hips. The sisters posed side by side, with their babies in garb that matched their mommies. Koko showed off her 40 lb post-baby weight loss in a white long-sleeve crop top that featured silver embellishments. She rocked a white, high-low tulle skirt to match and left her platinum blonde locks down in beach waves. Baby True wore a white bedazzled turban and a mini-me version of Khloe’s outfit.

Kylie and Stormi were equally as fashionable and adorable. The 21-year-old lip kit mogul wore a barely-there silver sequin dress with a high slit that showed off her amazing post-baby body. Stormi matched in a full sequin jumpsuit and trendy white sneakers. Ky had her blonde hair pulled back in a tight bun and kept her accessories to a minimum. Both new moms were missing their boyfriends at the party, but seemed to enjoy it anyway! Plus, it’s a very special holiday for the two cousins and the two moms, and it’s their first Christmas! The bash at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s estate looked so fun, as it featured an absolute winter wonderland filled with fake snow and a slope for sledding.

Christmas morning was just as magical for the KarJenners, as they woke up to gifts and holiday decor galore! The sisters and cousins all matched in plaid Christmas jammies as they opened gifts from each other. Koko’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, even sent gifts for the whole Kardashian family, including Penelope Disick, who he called “Mini Kourt.” So cute! Kylie gifted her little girl a toy Ferrari and a toy Lambo to match hers, exactly. What a gift!