Kylie Jenner Buys Stormi, 10 Months, A $400 Toy Lamborghini & Ferrari To Match Her Own Cars: See Epic Xmas Gift

Christmas is sweet when your mom is America’s fifth richest celebrity! Kylie Jenner gifted Stormi with a mini Lambo and Ferrari, much like her own luxury vehicle collection.

At 10 months old, it’s about time Stormi Webster got her first pair of wheels! Mom Kylie Jenner, 21, surprised her mini me with two toy luxury vehicles for Christmas, and the purchase clocked in at about $800. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO revealed the presents to her Instagram Story on Dec. 24, one a hot red Ferrari ($399) and the other a Lamborghini wrapped in a Louis Vuitton print ($389). “Like mother like daughter,” Kylie wrote over the picture. Isn’t that true! The car connoisseur owns a Ferrari, a push present from Stormi’s dad Travis Scott, and two Lamborghinis, one a Urus and an Aventador.

Kylie and Stormi weren’t only matching with their luxury cars! The duo hit up Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Eve bash in Calabasas on the same day in coordinating crystal-adorned outfits, and it was absolutely precious. Kylie wore an evening gown laden with the gems, while her adorable baby wore a bejeweled onesie. Matching crystal outfits and Lambos — this is seriously the most glam mom-daughter team we’ve ever seen. It makes sense, seeing that Kylie just earned the No. 5 spot on Forbes’ 2018 list for richest celebrities in America with a net worth of $900 million on Dec. 18!

Stormi got to open her presents under a gold Christmas tree, which Kylie revealed on Dec. 3! The tree was so massive, it shot up past the second floor of the makeup mogul’s home and touched the ceiling…and let’s just consider how high the ceiling of Kylie’s mansion is in the first place.

Kylie loves her expensive cars. She just received her first customized vehicle earlier this month, an over $320,000 ice blue Rolls-Royce Wraith!