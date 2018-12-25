Kim Kardashian Covers Backyard In Snow For Lavish Xmas Eve Bash: J.Lo & More Attend

Kim Kardashian transformed her Calabasas estate into half winter wonderland, half Whoville, for the hottest Christmas party of the year…or really, the decade. See her sled with Paris Hilton on faux snow slopes & more in our gallery!

Kim Kardashian, 38, took the baton from mom Kris Jenner, 63, to throw the family’s annual Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24, and her debut as hostess certainly left a first impression. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned her Calabasas mansion and property with husband Kanye West into a winter wonderland straight from Dr. Seuss’ imagination. Kim’s hills, trees and mountains on her property were covered in fake snow, passable for the stomping grounds of reindeer, and outfitted the party halls with whimsical white decor. But most impressive of all was the outdoor “Whoville” she set up just for the occasion — see it below! “You guys, look at this, it’s a winter wonderland with a huge mountain,” Kim said in an Instagram Story video before the festivities began, showing off her snowy lawn. “You guys, everything in the house, down to the walkways. It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado. Look at the big mountain. It is literally a winter wonderland in our hallway. It’s like a winter wonderland Whoville”.

Kim even created faux sledding slopes for that extra Kardashian touch, which she went down with none other than her old boss, Paris Hilton — watch their reunion below! Many other big names rounded out the guest list, which included Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, Selma Blair, Dave Chapelle, Sofia Richie, Tyler, The Creator, Sia and Kimora Lee Lewis. And the guest performer was John Legend, whom Kim filmed entertaining the A-list crowd with hits “Silver Bells” and “That’s What Christmas Is To Me My Love,” from his holiday album, A Legendary Christmas. And of course, sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie made it to the bash — Khloe even got down and low with Paris, which Kim caught on camera.

The food was just as impressive, with an outdoor Hot Dog On A Stick stand, an all-white dessert bar, a dragon lollipop station (which Kim’s son Saint West hit) and a dining hall replete with cloud decorations. The guests’ outfits kept up with the magical theme, but mommy-daughter duos Khloe and True Thompson, and Kylie and Stormi Webster, especially took the crown for best outfits of the night! Khloe and True matched in princess ensembles that packed on layers of white tulle, while Kylie and Stormi coordinating in silver crystals outfits.

Sledding Tonight in a gown🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Q6P6enAiBU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 25, 2018

On the morning of the party, the Kardashians revealed their long-awaited Christmas card! Sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kim and Kylie posed with their children, since Kendall (who was at the photo shoot) thought the card would be “cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” as Khloe explained on Instagram! Another Christmas, another year that the Kar-Jenners prove they’re the queens of the holiday.