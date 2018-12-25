Kendall Jenner Tumbles Down The Slopes At Kimye’s Christmas Eve Party In Neon Green Gown: Hysterical

As Kendall Jenner attempted to shred the (faux) slopes at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Christmas Eve party, she nearly shredded her long green gown!

While Santa Claus fell down our chimneys on Christmas Eve, Kendall Jenner also took a tumble! The 23-year-old model took to the snow slopes that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West set up on their Calabasas estate for the family Christmas Eve party, with friends Tyler, the Creator and Travis “Taco” Bennett. It was like a domino effect, as Tyler’s sled was the first to send him rolling down the fake snow, and Kendall flopped right after. It didn’t help that she wore a neon green gown, only illuminating the casualty even more. Watch it go down below, which a guest captured for Kendall’s Instagram Story.

Aside from the snow slope disaster, the night went smoothly. Kim filmed Kendall and sister Kourtney Kardashian chatting inside the Whoville-inspired party dome as John Legend entertained a star-studded crowd that included Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Selma Blair, Sofia Richie, Sia, Dave Chapelle, Paris Hilton, Kimora Lee Lewis and more! Kendall even got down on the dance floor with her other sister, Khloe, not letting a floor-length evening gown stop her moves. Check out the highlights from the bash in our gallery above!

Ben Simmons, whom Kendall was rumored to be dating again after she started showing up at his Philadelphia 76ers games in November and December, didn’t make it to the party. They’re making up for the time apart! “Kendall & Ben are likely going to spend the New Year together instead of Christmas,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Dec. 23, before the party. “He is in Boston for a game on Christmas Day and then heading west for a few games and will be playing the Los Angeles Clippers on Jan. 1. He has the day off for New Year’s Eve and they’ll be together Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.”

Kim and Paris Hilton were much more successful during their runs down the slopes, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram Story. Really, we’re just proud of Kendall for even attempting the feat in that dress.