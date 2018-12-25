Gwen Stefani Graces Disney’s Christmas Parade In Princess Carriage & Performs In Fairytale Dress

Gwen Stefani blended right in with Disney’s princesses during the ‘Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade,’ which airs on Dec. 25! See her make her way through the crowd via Cinderella’s transit and later hit the stage.

We couldn’t tell if Gwen Stefani, 49, was auditioning to be a princess or was at Disneyland to be the park’s honorary guest during the Dec. 25 airing of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade! The “Hollaback Girl” singer made her way through the packed crowd in Anaheim, Calif. via horse-drawn carriage, almost identical to the one Cinderella rode to the royal ball. She certainly looked the part in a fairytale gown by Reem Acra, outfitted with a trail of pink tulle and a sequin bodice wrapped in a green bow. Gwen’s footmen, who were donning powder wigs and blue suits, were a helpful touch! She later took the stage to perform “Winter Wonderland” from her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and her voice was just as heavenly as her fit.

The parade was actually taped on Nov. 15, but ABC aired the holiday special — co-hosted by Jordan Fisher, Sarah Hyland and Jesse Palmer — on Christmas morning. The musical guests to follow Gwen’s act were Brett Eldredge, father-son duo Andrea and Matteo Bocelli, Aloe Blacc, Olivia Holt, Maddie Poppe, DCappella and Why Don’t We.

This wasn’t the first time we’ve seen Gwen grace Disneyland’s stage this year! The former lead singer of No Doubt also appeared in Disney’s other televised event for the holidays, The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. ABC aired the special on Nov. 29, and for that performance, Gwen rocked a ruffled orange dress as she belted out to her other song from You Make It Feel Like Christmas, “Feliz Navidad” — watch it here!

Gwen has made the transition from ’90s/early 2000s pop star to Christmas queen after releasing her 2017 album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and then the album’s subsequent deluxe edition in Oct. 2018. The musical 180 is thanks to a new career goal! “If you can get one that lasts, then you’re there forever and it’s just, you know, you’re Mariah Carey,” Gwen said of Christmas songs on Billboard‘s Pop Shop Podcast in December. “Like, you get to have that moment with everyone’s memories and their families and their holiday. It’s like you’re part of their celebration and the backdrop of their lives. Honestly, songwriting is so magical, but to do Christmas songwriting was another level for me.”