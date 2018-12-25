Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Perfect Figure In Tiny Bikini During Christmas Vacation: See Cheeky Pic

Emily Ratajkowski’s ‘Xmas paradise’ involves a lot more water than snow! See the model look back at the camera in an itsy-bitsy bikini.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, certainly wasn’t wearing an ugly Christmas sweater for her holiday picture! The Welcome Home star wore a black bikini from her Inamorata Swim brand, and its thong-cut gave an ample view of her perky cheeks. See the beach picture, which she shared on Christmas Eve, below. She’s currently on a tropical vacation with husband and film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31. They’re celebrating their first Christmas as a married couple after a surprise courthouse wedding in Feb. 2018…but they had more company tag along!

Emily revealed that her and Sebastian are taking “both sets of parents” on their Christmas vacation, predicting it’ll be “really interesting,” during a November interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan. The trip was booked before Thanksgiving! The actress joked she’s taking her parents, Kathleen Balgley and John David Ratajkowski, to make up for eloping with her husband at New York City’s City Hall on Feb. 23. She admitted to hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that her parents “100 percent” gave her a hard time for the secret nuptials!

Despite the spontaneous wedding, Emily defended her decision to tie the knot with Sebastian after only a few weeks of dating. “People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow, I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?'” she told Marie Claire for its June cover story. “No one can take women seriously on any choices they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing off.”

An inspiring picture as we dive into our ham and eggnog. We’re going to take it easy on the snickerdoodles after seeing Emily’s post!