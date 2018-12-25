Elizabeth Hurley, 53, Shares Sultry Christmas Message In Plunging Velvet Dress: See Sexy Pic

We need to know Elizabeth Hurley’s secret, and request it from Santa for next Christmas! The actress stunned in a low-cut velvet dress on XMas Eve, looking half her age!

Elizabeth Hurley‘s pics are always stunning, but this one was just drop-dead gorgeous! The Royals actress shard a pic of herself rocking a low-cut velvet dress by Galvan that showed ample cleavage. She accessorized with a sparkling, layered choker necklace and had her brunette locks blown out. The 53-year-old didn’t look a day over 30 as she posed for the sultry shot. Not to mention, her caption was witty and cute, saying “Xmas Eve…. hope Father Christmas comes,” with a bunch of hearts. We hope we get more of these pics leading up to the New Year!

Fans flocked to Elizabeth’s account to wish her a Merry Christmas and compliment her gorgeous look! The actress is spending her holidays in Malvern Hills, located in the English countryside. Just a few weeks ago, the mom of one shared snaps from her holiday in the sun in the Maldives and showed off her incredible body. “Dreaming of a hot Christmas….” she wrote under a pic of herself in a tiny turquoise string bikini with a tied-up shirt. Elizabeth then showed off the full length of her perfect figure in a video of herself sunbathing in a white, strapless bikini.

Of course, her followers loved those bikini pics too, with one commenting, “Wearing this is going to raise temps around the globe!!” “Are you real? Seriously Liz you just get younger every year!” another complimented with a flame emoji. We can’t wait for this queen of Instagram to take over in 2019, once more!