Celebrities Celebrating Christmas: The Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen & More

Ho, ho, ho! Santa Claus has delivered his presents to everyone around the world, including our fave celeb fams! See pics of celebrities celebrating Christmas 2018!

The countdown is over, and Christmas is here! While we may not all be Buddy the Elf and know Santa, we do know he delivered gifts galore to all the good boys and girls around the world! Something we’ve also been #blessed with this morning — pics of our favorite celebrity families celebrating Christmas! First, of course, the KarJenner clan has been celebrating all week long, from releasing their surprise Christmas card to their epic Christmas Eve party, this family goes all-out for the holidays. On Christmas morning, it looked like Kourtney Kardashian was the first one awake as she woke up her sis, Kendall Jenner, on her IG Story, saying, “Kendall, wake up! Santa came!” Then, Khloe Kardashian gave us a peak in to the insane Christmas morning at Kimye’s! There were stunning trees, games and decor galore!

Of course this is a major Christmas for the whole KarJenner fam, as it is the first holiday for babies Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson! So, we were obviously expecting tons of happy photos of the three cousins, taking in their first Christmas morning in their festive jammies — and the KarJenner sisters delivered. Khloe Kardashian, True’s mama, shared videos of she and True walking in to the winter wonderland, in their matching plaid pajamas. In Koko’s videos, we spotted Penelope Disick in a festive red dress, while the rest of the KarJenner kids, including the adorable True Thompson, were all in their holiday plaid PJs! Khloe posed True in a sparkling pink toy convertible, and in another pic True cuddled with her cousin North West.

Halsey shared photos of her decorated home, literally filled with Christmas cheer. Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman cuddled up by their Christmas tree in an adorable selfie to wish everyone a Merry Christmas. RHONJ Teresa Giudice shared a series of holiday photos with her daughters and brother, as she missed her husband, Joe, who is currently in jail. John Legend shared a stunning photo of his daughter, Luna, and his gorgeous wife Chrissy Teigen from the Kardashian Christmas party, where he performed some holiday hits and his classic jams.

We’re still waiting for the rest of Hollywood to wake up, so stay tuned!