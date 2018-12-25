Gallery
Justin Trudeau, Helena Christensen & More Celebrities Who Were Born On Christmas Day

Merry Christmas and happy birthday to Justin Trudeau, Helena Christensen and everyone else born on Christmas Day! See which stars will be opening up twice as many presents today!

Ho, ho, ho… happy birthday! That’s right – Jesus Christ isn’t the only one with a Dec. 25 birthday! Celebrities like Justin Trudeau and Helena Christensen were also born on Christmas! While it might suck seeing everyone get gifts on your birthday, there’s something extra special about celebrating another trip around the sun on this holiday. For one, these lucky stars likely are surrounded by family year after year, and who would ever turn down double presents?

The Canadian Prime Minister turned 47 this year, while Christensen celebrated a milestone birthday. The former Victoria’s Secret model was born in 1968, so she just turned 50! Jimmy Buffett also has a Christmas birthday, having his 72nd one this year. Scottish singer Annie Lennox will also be hearing other people sing “Happy Birthday” to her today, as it’s her 64th birthday.

Athletes are also not immune to sharing a b’day with Jesus. Houston Texans wide receiver Demaryius Thomas was born on Dec. 25, 1987, so he’ll have 31 candles stuck into his birthday cake (or yule log?) this Christmas. Check out the gallery above to see all the stars who were born on Christmas!