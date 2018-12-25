Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, Macauley Culkin & More Celebs Wish Fans A Merry Christmas: ‘Love You All’

Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, Macauley Culkin and more icons graced our Twitter feeds with glad tidings and festive salutations! See our Christmas tweet roundup.

If no one has wished you a “Merry Christmas” yet, a quick look at Twitter will solve that problem! Harry Styles kept his salutations simple, as the “Sign of the Times” singer wrote to his 33 million fans, “Merry Christmas, I hope everyone has a wonderful one. H.” His former One Direction bandmate, Niall Horan, also took to Twitter to write, “Merry Christmas everyone around the world ! Love you all . Xxx.” Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra cozied up to a sleepy pup, and Nick wrote over the sweet family picture, “Dogs and Christmas. 🐶🎄Wishing you all the best with your loved ones.” And in an adorable tweet, John Stamos revealed that his eight-month-old son, Billy, was the first to get up on Christmas morning!

Even Donald Trump wished everyone a simple “Merry Christmas!” early on Dec. 25. Kristin Chenoweth, a regular star of holiday movies, tweeted a picture of her “ThunderPup” dog by a Christmas tree filled with gifts. Missy Elliot’s holiday tweet won for originality, as she greeted her fans with a Christmas-themed dance! And Macauley Culkin, star of the most classic Christmas film, Home Alone, revealed his “new middle name” has been chosen…see it below.

The holiday cheer was just as real off the screen, and we believe Kim Kardashian took the crown for actualizing all our Christmas dreams! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star transformed her Calabasas mansion with husband Kanye West into Whoville for her family’s annual Christmas Eve bash, replete with the Christmas town’s whimsical decor and snow. “You guys, everything in the house, down to the walkways. It’s literally Calabasas turned into Colorado. Look at the big mountain,” Kim said in an Instagram Story video that showed off her transformed estate on Dec. 24. “It is literally a winter wonderland in our hallway. It’s like a winter wonderland Whoville.”

We’ll keep you updated as more celebrities chime in, so check back in with our story. And of course, as all the stars are saying — have a very merry Christmas!