Caitlyn Jenner Shockingly Attends Kardashian Christmas Party For First Time After Family Feud

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner was put on the Kardashian Christmas Eve party list this year, as the former Olympian made a shocking appearance at the party!

Well, this is a surprise, or maybe even a Christmas miracle! Caitlyn Jenner was part of the star-studded guest list last night at the Kardashian family annual Christmas Eve party. Since Kim Kardashian was in charge of the event this year, maybe that meant she was also in control of the list and stuck her ex-step-father, Caitlyn, back on after years of feuding. Caitlyn took to Instagram to share videos and photos from the event, as well as some heartfelt about spending time with family. “So happy to be with family last night! Boy oh boy!!! @kimkardashian and Kanye know how to make a winter wonderland!! So good seeing everyone and celebrating such a special time of year with you all! Love you all,” Caitlyn wrote, and then went on to tag her daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, as well as Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and even her ex-wife Kris!

In the carousel of photos on IG, Caitlyn and her partner Sophia Hutchins posed with Kendall on the snowy slopes, she modeled in the Kardashian photo booth and took a pic with Santa, himself. The former Olympian rocked a festive white top and jacket with red fur on the sleeves, and matched it with red pants. This is Caitlyn’s first Kardashian Christmas party since her separation from Kris Jenner in 2014. The couple split right around the holidays in 2013, but Caitlyn always remained close with the family until their falling out after Caitlyn’s bombshell Vanity Fair interview. The Kardashian sisters took issue with several of Caitlyn’s comments on Kris, which lead to the feud between families. On KUWTK, Kris was seen breaking down in tears after the VF interview, crying to Kim, “He can go f*** himself. I honestly wish I never met this man. I mean, just f*** you, Bruce.”

The shade continued with both parties shading each other in the media, but recently it seems they all cleared the air, especially since Kim’s hubs Kanye West shared texts messages with Caitlyn in August. “Sophia loved the first set of looks your team left and went all Yeezy for her travel outfit today! We love your looks!! Thanks again,” Caitlyn wrote in the texts that the rapper shared on his Twitter. “So awesome. Your welcome,” Ye replied.

Whatever is going on between the families, we’re happy to see them put their differences aside for the holidays!