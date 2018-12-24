Kris & Kendall Jenner Missing From Family Christmas Card & Fans Freak: Why Were They Left Out?

Responding to the freakout over Kendall and Kris Jenner’s MIA status from the 2018 family Christmas card, Kim and Khloe Kardashian explained where they went. Kendall even pitched in with edits of the card.

The long-awaited Kardashian Christmas card made its debut on Dec. 24, but two notable faces were missing: Kris and Kendall Jenner’s! Instead, sisters Kourtney, 39, Kim, 38, Khloe, 34 and Kylie, 21, made the holiday photo shoot, along with their respective children. Although the theme was obviously following a “mommy and me” theme, many fans still questioned the whereabouts of Kris, the matriarch of the Kar-Jenner clan, and Kendall, the only of her sisters to not have a child. Kim and Khloe didn’t leave them wondering for too long!

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,” Kim started to explain in a tweet on Dec. 24. “Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us.” In a follow-up tweet, the KKW Beauty owner revealed where her mother and little sister really went! “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have!” she continued. “As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

But the uproar over Kris and Kendall straight out infuriated Khloe! “Poor Kenny,” one Instagram user commented underneath Khloe’s post of the card, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star let the user know her pity was unfounded. “Why poor Kenny? She was at the shoot and she chose not to be in the picture because she thought it was cuter that it was just the babies and the mommies,” Khloe replied, but she wasn’t done. “Man you guys are dramatic even for a f***ing Christmas card!!” she continued. “Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don’t. [Laughing Emojis] Just enjoy the f***ing photo. Obviously they are our brothers and sisters so I think we know what everybody is comfortable with. MERRY CHRISTMAS.”

As Khloe said, the dramatic backlash was unnecessary. Kendall came up with a solution by supplying us with not one, but three edits of the family Christmas card on her Instagram Story. The model did an excellent cut and paste of her face above the family, followed by a Photoshop job in which she replaced every single photo shoot participant’s face with hers (above). In the final alternative Christmas card, she showed off her runway skills by cropping herself in, flashing a dramatic pose. Kendall’s peace offerings display the true spirit of Christmas.