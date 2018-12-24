Christmas 2018: What Stores Are Actually Open On The Holiday?

When it comes to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, you never know what stores are going to be open and closed. Well, we’ve got you covered this year. Check out what stores are open and closed now!

Finding out what stores are open and closed during the Christmas season, especially on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, isn’t always easy. Every store varies when it comes to the holidays. While some stores are closed on Christmas Day, some are still open on Christmas Eve if you still need to get some last-minute shopping down. There are other stores that are actually open on BOTH days!

Regarding 7-Eleven, Sheetz, Circle K, Wawa, Safeway, Cumberland Farms, and Albertsons, most locations are open on Christmas Day but their hours will vary location to location. Some are open 24 hours, so check online or call your local store for more information. When it comes to drug stores like CVS, Duane Reade, and Rite-Aid, most locations will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. However, many pharmacies will be closed on Christmas Day. All Walgreens that are not open for 24 hours will be open until midnight on Christmas Eve. The 24-hour stores will be open during their usual hours. Regarding the retail stores, here’s a breakdown of their schedules on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

Target: Stores will be open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart: Stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kohl’s: Stores will be open until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Best Buy: Best Buy will be open on Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m on Christmas Eve. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

JCPenney: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Macy’s: Stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

AMC Theaters: Theaters will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve. Theaters will be open on Christmas Day, but hours will vary depending on your location.

If you really need to buy something from one of these stores on Christmas Day, you can always look online! Their websites are going 24/7, even on Christmas!