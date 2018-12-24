Christmas 2018: What Restaurants Are Actually Open On The Holiday?

The Christmas season is upon us! As we plan our meals with friends and family, sometimes simplicity is key. If you’re planning on dining out for the holiday – here’s what your options are!

Hoping to dine out during the holidays? Thankfully, there’s a slew of restaurants that remain open during the most wonderful time of the year, even on Christmas day itself! If you’ve got a large family gathering, but don’t have an affinity for cooking, don’t fret. A number of restaurants have their doors open waiting to host you. Plus, we’re sharing the restaurants that are open on Xmas eve as well. Get the scoop below!

Applebee’s:

Locations will be open on Christmas Eve nationwide, though closing hours may vary.

Applebee’s will have limited locations open on Christmas Day so check your local restaurant for hours.

Boston Market:

Locations will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Locations will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cracker Barrel:

Locations will be open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chipotle:

Locations will be open on Christmas Eve until 3 p.m.

Cheesecake Factory:

Locations will be open on Christmas Eve with regular business hours.

Cheesecake Factory will have some select locations open on Christmas Day in Honolulu, Hawaii, San Juan, Puerto Rico, Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, and Arundel Mills.

Chili’s:

Locations will be open on Christmas Eve, but will be closing early at 9 p.m.

Denny’s:

Locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, 24 hours.

IHOP:

Locations will be open on Christmas Eve however, hours may vary.

Locations will be open on Christmas Day however, hours may vary.

Olive Garden:

Locations will open on Christmas Eve at different times on this day but all close at 8 p.m. They will be closed Christmas day.

Panera:

Locations will be open Christmas Eve but closing hours vary.

Red Lobster:

Locations will all be open on Christmas Eve and close at 8 p.m.

Locations will be closed Christmas Day except their Times Square location which will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

So – save yourself a little kitchen trouble and ring up one of the restaurants above. We recommend making your reservations soon, though!