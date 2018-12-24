Tamar Braxton Fires Back After Being Slammed For Doing Promo After Sisters Ex-Husband’s Death

After being accused of insensitivity thanks to a recent Instagram post, Tamar Braxton is taking a stand. See her message!

Tamar Braxton, 41, has had it with the haters. After receiving an onslaught of backlash for posting promotional photos following the death of her sister’s ex-husband, she’s standing up for herself. “There is NO RESPECT when it comes to social media,” Tamar began her Dec. 23 Instagram post. She then went on to defend her decision to post promotional Fashion Nova snapshots during her family’s hard time. “I don’t believe it was designed for people to have a platform to bully, say what they want, to create mess, or speak against you or to control your destiny. I’m trying things a little bit differently these days. So me posting about @gabe_solis1234death BEFORE Trina and her asking that we keep it private for his family’s sake would have been in bad taste and also going against my sisters trust,” she added.

It was on Dec. 22 that Tamar got blasted on social media, after promoting the fashion brand, directly following the news that her sister’s ex-husband passed away. At the time, she showed off her curves in leggings and a crop top, as she sported her Fashion Nova gear. Part of her caption read: “I ain’t got nothing going on,” but fans were angered by her post, and pointed out that her family had a LOT going on. Her sister, Trina Braxton’s ex-husband, had just passed away. Still – Tamar was adamant that she did nothing wrong. “I’m on vacation and we heard about the news shortly before you all did. I myself found out he was sick just 3weeks ago. NO ONE expected this!!” she explained on Instagram.

New first broke of Trina’a ex-husband’s passing on Dec. 21, and the announcement truly came out of nowhere. The 43-year-old man had been fighting a secret cancer battle, unbeknownst even to close family and friends. He passed at his home in his native Texas, surrounded by loved ones. He and Trina married in 2003, before divorcing in 2015.

Shout out to Tamar for sticking up for herself. There’s two sides to every story, and Tamar made sure the haters heard hers.