Selena Gomez’s Top 10 Fashion Looks From 2018 — See Best Red Carpet Gowns & More

It’s been quite a year for Selena Gomez, but she’s had some major fashion moments in 2018. See a rewind of her best style moments in the gallery attached!

At her last major public event of the year, Selena Gomez, 26, stunned in a black and gold Coach dress at the Coach Spring 2019 runway show during New York Fashion Week in New York in September. I was actually there and saw her sitting in the front row. She looked gorgeous! Earlier in September, she promoted her clothing line with Coach while wearing a pink slip dress in Los Angeles.

In July, she wore a two-piece Oscar de la Renta outfit at the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation film premiere. It was summery and sweet and perfect! She also promoted the movie wearing a pale pink mini dress in April. For WE Day, one of her favorite charity events, she wore a navy Jacquemus wrap dress on the carpet and changed into a big red sweater as she took the stage.

Her biggest fashion moment of the year came at the 2018 Met Gala, where she also wore Coach. Selena got some haters commenting on her dramatic spray tan, but we think she looked absolutely stunning — angelic — in the sheer gown with a long, tulle train. Her hair was up off of her neck and her makeup was golden and gorgeous. The Met Gala is the biggest fashion event of the year, and we think her look really delivered.

Of course, Selena also rocked more casual outfits — wrap dresses while running errands, jeans, and workout clothes. See her best looks of the year in the gallery attached above!