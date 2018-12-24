Roger Mathews Vows To ‘Always’ Be By Son’s Side Amidst Drama With JWoww: Sweet Video

JWoww may have filed a restraining order against Roger Mathews, but her husband is hanging with his baby boy. See their adorable father/son moment here!

Some bonds can never be broken! Roger Mathews, 43, posted a video to Instagram on Dec. 23 to show that despite all of the drama surrounding his split from JWoww, 32, he and Greyson, 2, are father and son for life! In the precious footage, Roger and Greyson were holding hands and walking to the park. “I’ll always be right by your side,” the father of two captioned the video. Aw!

This isn’t the first time Roger has been seen with his son since his ex filed a restraining order against him on Dec. 14. Just one day after the drama went down on social media, he uploaded a pic of his son sleeping while Roger planted a kiss on his head. “Heart half full,” he wrote, most likely because he hasn’t seen his daughter Meilani, 4, yet. Even as he’s shared shots of Greyson’s new haircut and their movie/pizza night, Roger has yet to post anything with his eldest.

In a series of Instagram videos describing the fight that preceded his ex’s restraining order, the father of two opened up about the scene their daughter allegedly witnessed that night.

“I’m the one that called the police,” he explained, “because my wife was screaming and swearing at me ‘I’m calling the police, I’m calling the police,’ and I’m like, ‘For what? What did I do?’ while she’s screaming in my daughter’s face, ‘Your father is a piece of sh*t. He’s out of here. He’s out of here. I’m sorry I ever had children with him’ to my four-and-a-half-year-old daughter who’s spanking me in the butt saying, ‘You’re a bad daddy.”

So whatever happens between Roger and JWoww, here’s to hoping that they both maintain relationships with their sweet kiddos.