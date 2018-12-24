And baby makes five! Rachel and Natalie already have twin baby boys together, and now there’s a little girl in the mix. Click here for all the details on their exciting news!

Yes! Rachel Robinson, 35, isn’t just a fitness guru and a contestant on The Challenge — she’s also a mom facing a brand new challenge. She and her wife Natalie Gee are now the proud parents of three kids under two after the birth of their baby girl Ari on Dec. 22, according to an Instagram post the next day. In the sweet close-up pic, the little one was swaddled up and staring straight at the camera. “So in love,” Rachel wrote.

She and Natalie welcomed twin boys in October, and they’re so stinking cute that we can’t imagine how their hearts are going to be able to handle their third! And when you take their three dogs into consideration on top of that, they might just have the most adorable household of all time. Which could possibly make all the diaper changes and sleep deprivation just a teeny bit easier in the months to come with their newborn, just saying!

Rachel and Natalie announced that they were expecting the fifth member of their fam in early August with a sweet Instagram post. In the shot, the new moms were each holding one of their ten-month-old sons. Both had huge smiles on their faces, but Natalie was the only one proudly sporting a baby bump. “It’s official, we are having a girl,” Rachel wrote. “I would like to thank my wife for giving us the girl. I would like to thank our boys in advance for being the best big brothers and I would like to thank you for all your support. It takes a village. Gee-Robinson party of 5.” As far as pregnancy announcements go, it was pretty dang cute. So we knew their birth announcement would be the same!

While Rachel has done some pretty intense stuff on TV, we bet parenthood is going to take the cake — but we’re sure she and Natalie are up to the challenge.

We’re wishing these mommas all the best and can’t say congrats enough. Here’s to Rachel, Natalie, and their beautiful family! Is it too soon to ask when they’re due for another baby?