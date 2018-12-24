Post Malone Drops New Single ‘Wow.’ — Listen To His Latest Song Here

Post Malone just dropped his latest banger ‘Wow.’ & fans are loving it! Listen to it & get up to speed on the lyrics right here!

Post Malone has done it again! The rapper and singer just dropped his latest single “Wow.” and it already has the makings of a hit. Post begins the song, rapping, “Said she tired little money, need a big boy / Pull up 20 inch blades like I’m Lil’ Troy / Now it’s everybody flockin’, need a decoy / Shawty mixing up the Vodka with the liqour, yeah.” Listen to the song that will have you saying “wow” below!

While most of the song is about Post showing up to a party with a ton of bottle, friends and cash, thus impressing the attendees (hence the title of the song), there’s a moment where Post seems to predict the song’s own success. At one point, he serves up these lyrics: “You serve a lot, but I got more now (Yup) / Made another hit ’cause I got bored now (Yup) / Always go for it, never punt fourth down / Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown, ayy.”

Post seemingly acknowledges and celebrates his rise to the top, but also reminds his listeners that he remembers how he was treated before reaching fame. “When I got guap, all they eye disappear,” he adds. “Before I dropped Stoney none of y’all really care / Now they always say, ‘Congratulations,’ to the kid (Kid) / And this is not a 40 but I’m pourin’ out this shit (Yeah).”

In response, many fans flocked to the song’s YouTube comments to express their appreciation for this early Christmas gift from Post. Lumiinex_ wrote, “Best Christmas present. This sh** is so fire🔥🔥.” Kimberly Herrick gushed, “Omfg😭😭😍😭😍 we don’t deserve posty.” The Doctor continued this sentiment, writing, “Ma boi with the straight fire!! 🔥🔥🔥 gonna be blasting this for the rest of December!!!!”

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Post Malone.