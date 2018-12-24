‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Hot Pink Bikini During Tropical Babymoon

Porsha Williams is going to be a mama in early 2019 and she’s enjoying her last months of pregnancy on a tropical babymoon We’ve got the ‘RHOA’ star’s bikini pic.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is going to become a first time mom in early 2019, and she’s soaking in every second of her last days of pregnancy. The 37-year-old reality star is still able to rock her baby body in a bikini and flaunted her figure for fans in a Dec. 24 Instagram pic. She cupped her huge bump while wearing a teeny hot pink bikini on a tropical getaway in an Instagram pic she captioned “Joy.” She added the tags #MckinleyBabyMoon to honor fiance Dennis McKinley in the photo.

Porsha revealed her relationship with Dennis in the summer of 2018 but they decided they wanted to start a family right away. The reality star has been open about a previous miscarriage so she waited until Sept. of 2018 to announce she was expecting and did everything she could until the last-minute as fans have watched on RHOA.

The ladies took a trip to Destin, Florida,and she fooled them into making drinks with Hennessey and cola. “I have to resort to tricking them,” she said. “I’ve been known to like to have fun and have me a cocktail sometimes. So to make this happen, I am having to breath in and breath out and poor good, fresh Hennessy (down the drain). This is tough. This is a test. I really have to mix this potion up just right.”