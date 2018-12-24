Offset Gushes Cardi B Reunion ‘Knocked Me Off My Feet’ With New Video

Offset and Cardi B’s reunion in Puerto Rico has him feeling some type of way! The Migos rapper posted a video of himself dancing to Michael Jackson’s ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ and gushed over his wedding anniversary!

Offset, 27, and Cardi B, 26, seem to be on better terms these days, especially after they reunited in Puerto Rico on December 21. Although Cardi admitted online that she only reunited with her estranged husband for sex, it seems pretty clear that he’s got all the feels. Offset posted a video to Instagram on December 23, where he showed off his best dance moves (and his Michael Jackson crotch grab), while referencing his wedding anniversary… and Cardi’s private parts. He captioned the post, “P * * * * K N O C K E D M E O F F M Y F E E T B A B Y 9/20 M E R R Y C H R I S T M A S.” As you my know, September 20 is the day Offset and Cardi secretly married last year.

The couple reunited in Puerto Rico just before Christmas, where Cardi had a show in San Juan at the Electric Holiday festival on December 21. Offset and Cardi were photographed riding a jet-ski together, as she wrapped her arms around his waist. The two were reportedly laughing and acting like they weren’t broken up, and hey, maybe they aren’t anymore. However, when fans asked Cardi if she was back with Offset, she claimed on Instagram Live that she only reunited with him because she needed to get ‘f–ked.’

It looks like Offset’s apology tour to win Cardi back, has worked. After she announced their split on December 4, the Migos rapper has made multiple, very public attempts to get her back. In a video he posted on Instagram, Offset apologized to Cardi and vowed to change his ways, and even admitted he wanted to spend Christmas with Cardi and their baby girl, Kulture, who was born in July. But, it’s unclear if they will spend the holiday together.

Cardi arrived back in New York on December 23, where she showed off her platinum plaques she was gifted from her label Atlantic Records. She even captured baby Kulture’s little feet in a video on Instagram. As for Offset, he’s back in the states too, but we’re not sure if he’s in New York with Cardi at the moment. Nonetheless, he still has time to get home for Christmas.