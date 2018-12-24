Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Appear To Have Secretly Gotten Married: See The Photos

Stop everything! Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have finally tied the knot. Here’s what we know!

This is not a drill! Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 28, have been dating on and off for nearly a decade, and they may may have tied the knot over the weekend! That’s right, on Dec. 23 Miley and Liam’s good friend Conrad Carr posted a video to his Instagram Story of the couple cutting into a cake. Their backs may have been to the camera, but they were clearly dressed formally — Liam in a suit, and Miley in a white dress — and the cake was two tiers with pink flowers. And if that isn’t enough evidence for you, other footage showcased Mr. and Mrs. bubble balloons in the room, along with the couple’s family members.

Fans have, of course, been freaking over the sweet pics. “And we live for simplicity. My fave couple,” one wrote, while another added, “And this, ladies and gentleman, is true love.” Others, though, speculated that Miley and Liam were just rehearsing for their official ceremony. Whatever the case, we’re wishing them all the best — and we can’t wait for more pics! Rumors flew that they had secretly tied the knot in a Malibu ceremony back in June, but this seems like the real deal. Those balloons don’t lie!

The couple, who got engaged back in 2016, just lost their home to the SoCal fires. After Liam saved all of their animals and escaped the property, Miley revealed that she started referring to him as her “survival partner” instead of her fiance. “He thinks it’s not romantic, but I learned that it is,” she said. “That is why you pair up with someone, for survival.”

miley cyrus and liam hemsworth got married today. a private little ceremony with both families. i love how down to earth they are. they didn’t make a big deal and spend millions of dollars on one day. beautiful. pic.twitter.com/vSkTblH1uH — ‏َ (@T0CIXOLOGY) December 24, 2018

YALL DID MILEY AND LIAM JUST GET MARRIED pic.twitter.com/zaen02g7gs — 💔 (@mileyoutdid) December 24, 2018

But there’s no denying that this is definitely romantic! It would be just like Miley and Liam to tie the knot with a simple sweet ceremony, surrounded by their loved ones.

