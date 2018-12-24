Even though Kris Jenner has had a very friendly relationship with Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy Scott Disick, she left him off the family gingerbread house. She included Khloe’s allegedly cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson, but not Scott.

Okay this is just weird. Kris Jenner has unveiled a massive gingerbread house that she claims she made herself via an Instagram video on Xmas eve on Dec. 24. In it she opens up with a pic of the sweet treat house that has the names of all of her children and grandchildren and their parents on the eves of the roof. Even though Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian a week before she gave birth to their daughter True Thompson in April, he made the cut. But oddly, Kourtney‘s father to her three children Scott Disick, 35, didn’t make the sugary cut.

This is a very odd slight as she included all of the other baby daddies of her grandchildren. Scott is the OG, as he was with Kourt for nine years and they had three beautiful children together before breaking up in 2015. Scott and Kris have a solid relationship, even going out to lunch a week prior to her gingerbread house snub. He’s a regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians so we’ve got to wonder why she singled out The Lord for not making her sugary treat.

“Merry Christmas everybody. I want to show you guys what I’ve been doing on Christmas Eve. I’m having the best time making these beautiful deserts for my family and yes I did it myself,” Kris narrated as she showed off the gingerbread house. She then panned down to show off four cheesecakes, two lemon cakes and two plates of brownies. “Merry Christmas Eve!!!” she captioned the pic.. “I love to cook especially at Christmas so wanted to share what I did this morning … been up since 4a.m. #yummy #christmastradition #brownies #cheesecake #lemmoncake #family #friends #needanap.”

The omission of Scott is all the more baffling because he’s been part of the Kar-Jenner family for so many years. Even Kourtney has let him embrace his relationship with Sofia Richie by allowing her to go on vacation with him and their three kids to Mexico over the weekend before Christmas.

Scott has been one of the most drama-free baby daddies to Kris’ daughters since he split from Kourt three years ago. Kim‘s husband Kanye West made the cut even though he spent most of 2018 causing drama for the family by going off his meds and claiming “slavery was a choice” and openly supporting President Donald Trump. Tristan was estranged from the Kar-Jenners after allegedly hooking up with a NYC strip club worker before Khloe gave birth to True and the family gave him the cold shoulder for months. The only scandal-free father was Kylie Jenner’s partner rapper Travis Scott, who has been nothing but devoted to the cosmetics mogul and their daughter Stormi Webster.