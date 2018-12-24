Kourtney Kardashian Fans Accuse Her Of Photoshopping Her Legs In Christmas Evening Gown

Kourtney Kardashian’s fans want her to explain what happened to her legs in a new photo on Instagram! She posted a full-length snap of her dressed in a sultry, black gown, but online critics think she edited her legs!

It doesn’t matter if you’re a famous Kardashian — the photoshop police will still come for you! Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is the latest celebrity to be accused of editing a photo on Instagram, and fans claim she altered her legs in a sultry, black gown. The mother of three posted a photo where she posed next to a Santa statue with a sack of toys, captioned, “So, I really love watches, and diamonds…a house on the beach?” But, instead of her Christmas list, fans focused on her “abnormal legs.”

“Where your legs at?”, many fans asked. “Photoshop your legs much?”, another questioned. “Nice photo shop… you erased your legs,” one person wrote. “Legs logged out,” a fan commented, while another demanded, “Where are your legs?”

The photoshop accusations continued to flood the comments section of Kourtney’s photo. One fan admitted that while Kourtney is “pretty,” there was no escaping the presumed “fact” that “her legs are missing!” Another person even questioned if she had “only one leg.” However, in light of the Christmas holiday, let’s cut Kourtney a little slack…

Kourtney Kardashian poses in a strapless, black gown in a photo on Instagram, December 23, 2018.

It appears as though the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is posing with one leg in front of the other, which could have caused her bottom half to appear smaller than it is. Not to mention, her tiny frame is on full display in her super tight dress.

Despite the photoshop accusations, Kourtney most likely isn’t paying attention to social media at the moment. She’s on vacation in Mexico with her ex, Scott Disick, 35, and their kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 4, AND Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, 20. The entire family, along with the young model were photographed together during a beach day, where Kourtney and Sofia lounged on chairs alongside one another. Everyone appeared to be getting along just fine while dining together later that night. At one point, Kourtney and Sofia were seen taking a stroll on the beach with Scott. It’s really nice to see these women getting along so well!