Khloe Kardashian Raves Over Sofia, Scott & Kourtney For Uniting On Vacay: ‘This Is Love’

Khloe Kardashian is proving to be the most supportive sister ever! She applauded Kourtney K for her ability to vacation with her ex, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie.

Who said three is a crowd? Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is on vacation with her ex, Scott Disick, 35, and his new lady, Sofia Richie, 20, and now, she’s received the ultimate praise. Her little sis, Khloe Kardashian, is applauding her for a co-parenting job done right! After a fan shared a pic to Twitter on Dec. 23, of Kourtney, the kids, and the couple out in Mexico, Koko had a sweet message. “Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!!!” Khloe commented on the fan post. “Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!” she added. Aww!

The photos of the melding family depicted them out dining at a Mexican restaurant, and a source told Us Weekly exactly what went down at the dinner table that night. “The family dined on lobster and steak and seemed to be having a really good time,” the eyewitness relayed to the publication. “A mariachi band came to their table during dinner and serenaded the family with ‘Feliz Navidad,” they also revealed.

It was on Dec. 23 that we found out that the Sofia, Scott, and Kourtney were all on vacation together in Cabo San Lucas, and fans were understandably shook. The vacation came a bit out of left field, seeing as Scott has been know to leave Sofia at home in the past! Then, Kourtney and Sofia shocked us even more, when they were seen living it up together, in a series of paparazzi pictures. In the set of photos, they posed on pool lounge chairs, casually looking like BFFs in bikinis! Is this a Christmas miracle?!

This is co parenting done right!! https://t.co/6UKYLwJMEx — Khloé Kardashian Fan (@KhloeKFanxo) December 23, 2018

It really is remarkable how these ladies are able to kick it together, like it’s the most natural thing in the world. Cheers to Kourtney, the co-parenting queen!