See Message
Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Raves Over Sofia, Scott & Kourtney For Uniting On Vacay: ‘This Is Love’

Khloe Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian Sofia Richie
Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Couple, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, appear glum as they touch down in LAX following their trip to Aussie. It's not the first time the pair is spotted with stony faces. Just days ago, Sophia appeared downcast at a club event in Melbourne. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 4 NOVEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GOME / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Scott Disick and Sofia Richie enjoy a night out together for a Halloween party at Marquee in Sydney.Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA - Scott Disick and Sofia Richie enjoy a night out together for a Halloween party at Marquee in Sydney. Pictured: Sofia Richie, Scott Disick BACKGRID USA 31 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Backgrid AU / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 55 Photos.
Music Writer

Khloe Kardashian is proving to be the most supportive sister ever! She applauded Kourtney K for her ability to vacation with her ex, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie.

Who said three is a crowd? Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is on vacation with her ex, Scott Disick, 35, and his new lady, Sofia Richie, 20, and now, she’s received the ultimate praise. Her little sis, Khloe Kardashian, is applauding her for a co-parenting job done right! After a fan shared a pic to Twitter on Dec. 23, of Kourtney, the kids, and the couple out in Mexico, Koko had a sweet message. “Beyond proud of all of them!!!! This is LOVE!!!” Khloe commented on the fan post. “Your children before anything else!! All amazing adults right right!!!” she added. Aww!

The photos of the melding family depicted them out dining at a Mexican restaurant, and a source told Us Weekly exactly what went down at the dinner table that night. “The family dined on lobster and steak and seemed to be having a really good time,” the eyewitness relayed to the publication. “A mariachi band came to their table during dinner and serenaded the family with ‘Feliz Navidad,” they also revealed.

It was on Dec. 23 that we found out that the Sofia, Scott, and Kourtney were all on vacation together in Cabo San Lucas, and fans were understandably shook. The vacation came a bit out of left field, seeing as Scott has been know to leave Sofia at home in the past! Then, Kourtney and Sofia shocked us even more, when they were seen living it up together, in a series of paparazzi pictures. In the set of photos, they posed on pool lounge chairs, casually looking like BFFs in bikinis! Is this a Christmas miracle?!

It really is remarkable how these ladies are able to kick it together, like it’s the most natural thing in the world. Cheers to Kourtney, the co-parenting queen!