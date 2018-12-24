Kevin Spacey Channels His ‘House Of Cards’ Character To Address Being Killed Off Show For 1st Time

Is that you, Frank Underwood? Kevin Spacey filmed a video as his ‘House of Cards’ character to comment on being killed off the show and (sort of) address being charged of felony sexual assault. Watch here.

Kevin Spacey’s character, Frank Underwood, was killed off House of Cards after shocking sexual assault accusations were made against him in 2017. The actor never commented on his character’s fate…until now. Kevin posted a three minute video to his YouTube page on Dec. 24, in which he channels Frank Underwood to address the situation. “We’re not done, no matter what anyone says,” he told fans. “And besides, I know what you wan. You want me back.”

The actor also addressed the allegations made against him, first by Anthony Rapp, and then by various other men. “Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with baited breath to hear me confess it all,” he continued. “They’re just dying to have declare everything said is true and I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy? If only it was all so simple. But you wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgement without facts, would you? Did you?”

When Anthony first came forward with his claims about Kevin’s alleged sexual misconduct in 2017, the House of Cards star took to Twitter to admit he didn’t remember the encounter. However, he said he owed Anthony “the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior,” had it happened. Following Anthony’s accusations, 15 more people came forward with similar misconduct claims against Kevin.

On the same day that Kevin posted his video, he was charged with felony indecent assault and battery for allegedly sexually assaulting the son of a former Boston news anchor in 2016. He will be arraigned on Jan. 7.