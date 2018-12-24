Kehlani Confesses She’s Suffering From Prenatal Depression: It’s Hit Me ‘Like A Bag Of Bricks’

Social media may ‘make everything look lovely and wonderful,’ but Kehlani just opened up about how hard her first two trimesters have been. Read the mom-to-be’s raw, honest message here.

Kehlani, 23, is setting the record straight on her picture-perfect pregnancy! After admitting that many pregnant women on social media had been wishing their pregnancy was or had been more like hers, the singer opened up about the difficulties of her journey to motherhood. “I will say this: the internet makes everything look lovely and wonderful. 2 days away from the 3rd trimester and this has been the hardest thing ever,” she said in a Dec. 23 post’s since-deleted caption. “From not knowing anything about prenatal depression nor understanding it while it’s hitting me like a bag of bricks, to being very isolated and alone internally and externally these days, to just the normal terrible sleep/no appetite/anxiety. The struggle to recognize your body in the mirror, the struggle to not feel like no matter what, no one understands.”

And not only did the mom-to-be get real and raw about her prenatal depression, but she shared some tips with her fans who may be going through the same thing. “What’s been helping me is,” she continued. “Waking up early and getting OUT of bed to get sun. music music music playing all the time. bird sounds/nature on a noise machine or just a phone and speaker. Reading. breathing. meditating even for small amounts of time. snacking as much as i can on fresh things. staying hydrated. disney movies help me too.”

Kehlani was doing at least one of those things in the picture she posted, her baby bump on full display as she soaked up some sun in a bra top and tie-dye bottoms. She looked at peace with a hand cradling her bare stomach, which made her caption extra refreshing.

The “Good Life” singer may have disabled the comments on the Instagram post, but we bet her followers were crazy supportive of her honesty. It’s so inspiring to see a celeb sharing in this way.