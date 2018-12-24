JWoww & Roger Mathews Spending Xmas Apart After Restraining Order Drama & She’s ‘Sad’ About It

It’s in JWoww’s ‘best interest’ to not spend the holidays with ex Roger Mathews, the reason going beyond their restraining order drama, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

With Christmas one day away, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, 32, has finally decided not to celebrate the day with estranged husband Roger Mathews, 43, after debating how to proceed after filing a restraining order on Dec. 14. “Jenni and Roger will for sure be spending the holidays apart this year and though that makes Jenni sad, she knows it’s in her best interest,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She’s really looking forward to just being with her kids, her dad and some cousins and friends.” And we’ve learned why the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star thought the separation over the holidays was necessary, as it not only involves Roger.

“She is still so shocked over the extortion case and wants a quiet holiday at home with the ones she loves most,” our source reveals. As we’ve told you, JWoww’s ex, Thomas Lippolis, was recently arrested for third degree extortion, after the MTV star claimed to the police that her ex threatened to “divulge secrets [about her] to the media” if she didn’t pay him $25,000, according to the Dec. 19 press release from the Toms River Police Department. But what does Roger have to do with this? Well, he has “been contacting several of her ex-boyfriends, including her ex Tom [Thomas],” which she’s obviously “upset” about, another source EXCLUSIVELY told us on Dec. 20. Roger told HollywoodLife he had “no comment” on Thursday’s story.

Regardless of all the drama, JWoww is still “letting Roger see the kids which she knows is extremely important, and Roger’s friends have been helping with pick up and drop offs,” our source from today continues. The former couple shares two children together, Meilani, 4, and Greyson, 2. However, “Jenni hasn’t seen Roger and has no plans to anytime soon,” our source adds.

Their separation continues after JWoww filed for a divorce from Roger on Sept. 12, but continued to live together until having a blowout fight on Dec. 13. Their fight, which was “over Jenni working so much” as another source EXCLUSIVELY told us, led to the police being called — and that same source told us that Roger’s the one who made the call! The father shared videos from the back of a police car that night, in which he tried to shade JWoww. “Unfortunately, I don’t know why I’m on this end of it, but is that my ex cannot control her emotions in front of our children and literally turns my child against me,” he claimed in one of the videos.

JWoww’s rep released the following statement after the fight: “Certain events transpired last night which lead Jenni to involve authorities, as she felt it was in her best interests, and the best interests of her children to do so. Any statements and social media posts depicting anything to the contrary are entirely false, misleading, and intentionally designed to cast Jenni in a negative light. She is proud to be a hard working parent who provides for her children.”