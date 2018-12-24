Justin Bieber ‘Excited’ To Spoil Hailey Baldwin With Jewelry & More During 1st Christmas As A Married Couple

Hailey Baldwin is going to find a generous stash of presents under her Christmas tree from Justin Bieber, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned…here’s why!

Justin Bieber, 24, is gladly taking over Santa’s job this Christmas! With his new title as a married man, the “No Brainer” singer “is excited and happy to spend his first Christmas with Hailey [Baldwin] as a married couple,” a source close to Justin EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Justin is planning on spoiling Hailey with a ton of romantic gifts.” Here’s what he has up his tatted sleeves!

“He had some more custom jewelry made for her,” our source reveals, but that’s not all — he’s “even wrapping a ton of other gifts for her himself so that she will be surprised with lots of presents to open come Christmas morning.” After Justin married the 22-year-old model in a secret courthouse wedding on Sept. 13, he’s “in a great place and really looking forward to their first romantic Christmas together as husband and wife,” our source adds, but points out that they won’t be celebrating the day alone, since they’ll “get together with family and friends for the big holiday.”

But Christmas already came a bit early for the couple, as Justin revealed he and Hailey welcomed a dog into their family on Dec. 23! “Meet our dogson,” the pop star captioned a picture of him and their new puppy, who’s adorably named Oscar. Hailey’s smitten with the teacup pup, which she’s proven with cuddly Instagram Story updates since. Although Justin’s prepared to spoil, the pressure has already been lifted…his wife even wrote that the puppy was her “Christmas baby” on Instagram. Still, jewelry will be a nice touch of Dec. 25!

JUSTIN HAILEY AND OSCAR IS THE CUTEST LITTLE FAMILY pic.twitter.com/rSy66pVXO3 — julianne (@bieberspoints) December 23, 2018

We wish Justin, Hailey and Oscar the merriest Christmas! We’re anticipating the day will be so for the family of three, judging by how close the dog parents already are. Justin proved this with an unexpected comment on Snoop Dogg’s Instagram page on Dec. 21, after the rapper shared a picture of the Hailey rocking a T-shirt bearing Snoop’s face. See what Justin replied to Snoop to prove that he’s one proud hubby!