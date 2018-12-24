Johnny Depp Out Of ‘Pirates’ Series? Disney Producer Reveals Plan To Bring ‘New Energy’ To Films

Say it ain’t so! It sounds like Johnny Depp has been axed from the next leg of the ‘Pirates of the Carribean’ film series. See the details here!

Captain Jack Sparrow was perfectly portrayed by Johnny Depp, 55, in the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series, but – is the actor nixed from the next leg of the famed franchise? According to a Disney producer, Mr. Depp was not invited back for the reboot of the flick. “We want to bring in a new energy and vitality,” Disney’s Film Production Chief Sean Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter.

The producer, who has set out to re-imagine a number of Disney classics, including Mary Poppins and Lion King, hired Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick to work on a possible Pirates reboot. The two men are the same scribes behind Deadpool, and Sean went on to say why he chose them for the project at hand. “I love the [Pirates] movies, but part of the reason Paul and Rhett are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that’s what I’ve tasked them with,” the Disney exec added!

The first Pirates of the Carribean film arrived in theaters in 2003. The Curse of the Black Pearl led to a long line of follow-ups, including Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End, and On Stranger Tides. To date – there are five flicks in total from the franchise, and Johnny has been at the helm as the leading man for 14 years, since their inception. Fans weren’t exactly happy with the news that Johnny is being axed from the series. Long-time followers of the fantasy films took to Twitter to express their disdain. “If Pirates of the Caribbean films are made and Johnny Depp is not in the film, I will not watch it. Johnny Depp IS pirates of the Caribbean. End of,” one wrote. “A Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Johnny Depp is a movie that doesn’t need to be made,” another angrily tweeted.

While it certainly sounds like Johnny will NOT be making in appearance in the next ‘Pirates’ flick, at least we have the first five films in the series to hold onto. Captain Jack Sparrow lives on!