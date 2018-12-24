Jinger Duggar Kisses Husband While Holding Daughter, 5 Mos., In Sweet PDA Pic

We’re obsessed! Jinger and Jeremy puckered up with their baby girl in their arms, and the festive family pic couldn’t be cuter. Take a look!

Jinger Duggar, 25, Jeremy Vuolo, 31, and their five-month-old daughter Felicity are such an adorable family of three — and they proved it with this Dec. 23 Instagram upload. The new mom shared a sweet shot kissing her husband while they held their baby girl. “A kiss from my hubby and a baby who couldn’t care less,” Jinger wrote. And she wasn’t wrong! Felicity was looking away from the camera, distracted with her fingers in her mouth, and she clearly had no idea what was going on above her white beanie. LOL!

The little one was wearing a plaid dress perfect for the holiday season along with some black tights, but she wasn’t the only one in the photo who was dressed to impress. Not only was Jeremy wearing a suit and red tie, but his wife looked stunning in a velvet green dress with ruffles on her shoulders, her hair curled. They sure looked Christmas-ready! Since it was a Sunday, they were probably headed to church, but we can’t help wondering whether they took advantage of the festive ‘fits for a quick holiday photo shoot.

While it may seem like just yesterday that Jinger gave birth to her baby girl, that was way back in July — and her Counting On birth special was just one month later. So as crazy as it seems, Felicity is already five months old!

The little cutie is growing up so fast, and the camera loves her. Her parents are always showing her off on social media, whether she’s kicking her legs, meeting a new family member, or rocking yet another sweet outfit. We can’t wait to see pics of Felicity’s very first Christmas!