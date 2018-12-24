Heidi Klum Is Engaged To Boyfriend Tom Kaulitz — See Her Diamond Ring

Congrats are in order for Heidi Klum and her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz! The super model just revealed she ‘said yes’ after he proposed. See a pic of her ring, here!

Heidi Klum is going to be a married woman again, as she just took to Instagram to reveal that her boyfriend, Tom Kaulitz proposed and she “said yes”! The 45-year-old supermodel made the special announcement on Dec. 24, just moments after the 29-year-old entertainer popped the question. “I SAID YES,” Heidi wrote, showing off her shiny new engagement ring. And what a beauty it is!

This happy news comes just months after Heidi and Tom started dating — they were first linked to each other in March, and have looked so in love ever since. Even this past April, they were photographed vacationing together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Heidi was topless and she looked super comfortable in front of Tom without a shirt on. They were also seen passionately kissing in a hot tub, so they definitely seem to have strong feelings for each other!

Heidi was previously married to Seal, but they divorced in 2014. And before that, she was married to stylist Ric Pipino from 1997-2002. Meanwhile, Tom was recently married to Ria Sommerfeld and they divorced this year. This will be the third marriage for Heidi and second for Tom. Heidi also has four children — a daughter from a previous relationship with Flavio Briatore, and three more children from her marriage with Seal.

Congratulations to Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz!