Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Get In The Holiday Spirit With Her Kids — See Pics Of Their Church Outing

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani got in the Christmas spirit as they headed to church with her kids on Dec. 23 before heading to her parents for their festive celebration! See pics of their outing here!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are just the absolute perfect couple. Before heading to Gwen’s parents’ house for their Christmastime celebration, the couple took her kids to church. As they left the service, the couple looked totally coordinated as Blake wore a green camo jacket while Gwen wore a green plaid shirt. Take a look at the pics Blake, Gwen and her kids below!

We reported earlier how Blake opened up quite a bit to talk show host Ellen DeGeneres about what he and Gwen do when her kids are asleep. During his Ellen interview, Blake was asked what three activities he does with Gwen when the two of them have some alone time. Blake replied, “Watch porn, cookin’ shows and Instagram!” Yep, that actually happened.

Meanwhile, Gwen also had an interview with the TODAY show where she admitted that there “zero pressure” for the two of them to get engaged. We had trauma back in the day going through all these hard times to get to a place where you find somebody that’s your best friend,” Gwen revealed. “I think that we’re just trying to be in the moment as much as we can . . . I never thought I would get this moment, so it’s just really special,

