Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber Pay Off Layaway Bills At Compton Walmart

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber have helped make Christmas brighter by paying off the layaway bills so that Southern California families in need can give their children toys for the holidays.

Supermodel Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber have become all about the season of giving. Page Six reports on Dec. 24 that the power couple were “inspired by Kid Rock and Tyler Perry’s generosity,” by paying off the layaway accounts of a Compton, CA Walmart so that “hundreds of families will have very happy children this Christmas thanks to the Gerber family.” The amount wasn’t disclosed, but it will be a very merry Christmas for the families who have been trying to pay their layaway costs off before Santa arrives.

Cindy, 52, and Rande, 56, have an incredible fortune as they along with partner and pal George Clooney sold their Casamigos tequila company to beverage giant Diageo for $700 million in 2017, with the possibility of another $300 million down the road. Yep, their beloved liquor brand they started as a love of Mexican tequila took on a world of its own and became a major label worth a billion dollars..

Cindy and Rande are following in the footsteps of others who have been blessed with millions thanks to their hard work. Tyler Perry paid off over $430,000 in layaways at two Atlanta area Walmarts and tried to do it undercover but revealed the good deed online on Dec. 8.

“I was trying to do this anonymously but due to some circumstance, you know nothing stays secret these days,” he opened the black and white Twitter video. He said that customers at store locations in the Atlanta suburbs of East Point and Douglasville were “already in there as of 9:30am this morning, I have paid for all of your layaways for Christmas,” then stopping to pause for a giant smile.

“So Merry Christmas to everybody. You’ve got to go in and get your layaway and pay a penny. One penny and you get your layaway. I know it’s hard times, everyone’s struggling and I’m just really, really grateful to be able to be in a position to do this,” he added, signing off “God bless you. Go get your stuff. Merry Christmas.”