Christmas TV Schedule 2018: Holiday Movies & More You Can Watch

Christmas is finally here! On both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, there are so many holiday movies and specials for you to watch and enjoy with your family and friends. Check out the full schedule now!

Even though most stores are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, that doesn’t mean TV is stopping for the day. TV never stops, which means there is so much to watch on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. From those classic Christmas movies on Hallmark to the annual A Christmas Story marathon, there is something for everyone in your family to sit down and watch.

This is likely your last chance to enjoy these holiday movies and TV episodes until next year! So make sure you tune in or record it on your DVR so you can watch any time of the year! Check out the full TV schedule of holiday goodness on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day below.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

12 p.m.

Doctor Who: The Christmas Invasion (BBC America)

Krampus (FXX)

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (Hallmark)

A Twist of Christmas (Lifetime)

12:30 p.m.

Frosty’s Winter Wonderland (AMC)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

The Shop Around The Corner (TCM)

1 p.m.

A Christmas in Royal Fashion (ION)

’Twas the Night Before Christmas (AMC)

A Throwback Holiday (BET)

Invasion of the Christmas Lights 2 (TLC)

Elf on the Shelf: An Elf’s Story (TNT)

1:30 p.m.

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (AMC)

White Christmas (Sundance)

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas (TNT)

2 p.m.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (PBS)

Jingle All The Way 2 (Freeform)

The Night Before (FXX)

Once Upon a Holiday (Hallmark)

The Flight Before Christmas (Lifetime)

Invasion of the Christmas Lights (TLC)

2:15 p.m.

Holiday Affair (TCM)

2:45 p.m.

The Year Without Santa Claus (AMC)

3 p.m.

Let’s Go Luna!: Luna’s Christmas Around the World (PBS)

A Prince For Christmas (ION)

Extreme Christmas Trees (TLC)

12 Dogs of Christmas: Great Puppy Rescue (WE)

4 p.m.

Christmas Incorporated (Hallmark)

My Christmas Inn (Lifetime)

Christmas in Connecticut (TCM)

4:10 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (Freeform)

4:15 p.m.

Fred Claus (TNT)

4:30 p.m.

Snow Day (Encore)

5 p.m.

A Snow White Christmas (ION)

5:15 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (HBO Signature)

6 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (AMC)

With Love, Christmas (Hallmark)

Christmas in Mississippi (Lifetime)

Meet Me in St. Louis (TCM)

6:15 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (Freeform)

6:50 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (FXM)

7 p.m.

Christmas Belle (ION)

Tiny Christmas (Nickelodeon)

White Christmas (Sundance)

7:15 p.m.

Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney XD)

7:45 p.m.

A Phineas and Ferb Family Christmas (Disney XD)

8 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life (NBC)

Beauty and the Beast (ABC)

Doctor Who: A Christmas Carol (BBC America)

Reunited at Christmas (Hallmark)

Surviving Christmas (HBO)

A Christmas in Tennessee (Lifetime)

A Bad Moms Christmas (Showtime Women)

Scrooged (Encore)

The 12 Disasters of Christmas (Syfy)

A Christmas Story (TBS)

The Bishop’s Wife (TCM)

8:30 p.m.

Elf (Freeform)

SpongeBob SquarePants: It’s a SpongeBob Christmas! (Nickelodeon)

8:40 p.m

A Christmas Carol (FXM)

8:55 p.m.

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

9 p.m.

A Cinderella Christmas (ION)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Disney XD)

A Christmas Story (TNT)

9:30 p.m.

Mingle All The Way (Hallmark)

9:45 p.m.

Scrooged (Encore)

White Christmas (Sundance)

Office Christmas Party (Showtime Women)

10 p.m.

The Christmas Contract (Lifetime)

Christmas Icetastrophe (Syfy)

A Christmas Story (TBS)

10:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s A Christmas Vacation (AMC)

A Christmas Carol (FXM)

11 p.m.

A Wedding for Christmas (ION)

Phineas and Ferb Christmas Vacation (DisneyXD)

Christmas With the Kranks (FX)

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (Hallmark)

A Christmas Story (TNT)

Bad Santa (WGN America)

CHRISTMAS DAY:



7 a.m.

Home Alone (Starz)

A Christmas Story (TNT)

7:30 a.m.

Disney’s Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice (Freeform)

8:00 a.m.

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (Freeform)

Christmas in Love (Hallmark)

A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

A Christmas Story (TBS)

8:45 a.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Starz)

9:00 a.m.

A Christmas Story (TNT)

9:15 a.m.

Jack Frost (AMC)

9:30 a.m.

Road to Christmas (Hallmark)

10:00 a.m.

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

A Christmas Story (TBS)

Bundle of Joy (TCM)

10:30 a.m.

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (AMC)

10:48 a.m.

Home Alone (Starz)

11:00 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (Freeform)

Homegrown Christmas (Hallmark)

A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

A Christmas Story (TNT)

11:45 a.m.

The Year Without a Santa Claus (AMC)

12:00pm

A Christmas Story (TBS)

12:30 p.m.

Christmas Made to Order (Hallmark)

12:33pm

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Starz)

12:40 p.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (Freeform)

1:00 p.m.

The Polar Express (AMC)

A Christmas Story (TNT)

2:00 p.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (Hallmark)

A Very Happy & Friends Yule Log (Hallmark Movies)

A Christmas Story (TBS)

2:35 p.m.

Home Alone (Starz)

3:00 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (AMC)

A Christmas Carol (FXM)

Die Hard (IFC)

A Christmas Story (TNT)

3:30 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa (Hallmark)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (TCM)

4:00 p.m.

A Christmas Story (TBS)

4:20 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (Starz)

4:45 p.m.

The Santa Clause (Freeform)

4:50 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (FXM)

5:00 p.m.

Christmas in Graceland (Hallmark)

Christmas Bells are Ringing (Hallmark Movies)

A Christmas Story (TNT)

5:30 p.m.

Elf (AMC)

6:00 p.m.

Die Hard (IFC)

A Christmas Story (TBS)

6:30 p.m.

Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe (Hallmark)

6:40 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (FXM)

6:50 p.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (Freeform)

7:00 p.m.

Hope at Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

A Christmas Story (TNT)

7:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (AMC)

8:00 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)

8:00 p.m.

When Calls the Heart Christmas (Hallmark)

8:30 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (NBC)

A Christmas Carol (FXM)

9:00 p.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

Die Hard (IFC)

9:30 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (Hallmark)

9:45 p.m.

The Polar Express (AMC)

10:20 p.m.

A Christmas Carol (FXM)

11:00 p.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (Hallmark Movies)

11:30 p.m.

Christmas Next Door (Hallmark)

11:45 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (AMC)

It’s full holiday overload on TV on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day! Don’t you love it? Happy holidays to all the HollywoodLifers out there!